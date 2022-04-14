Thursday, March 31,2022 the Selma Chamber of Commerce held its annual Community Awards Banquet to recognize the various award categories for 2022.
"It was a beautiful event and wonderful dinner," organizers said in a release.
The winners were announced and received awards form the Chamber and proclamations from Supervisor Buddy Mendes, Dr. Joaquin Arambula and Adriana Alvarez from Senator Melissa Hurtado’s office.
Winners for 2022:
- Junior Citizens of the Year: Mary-Ellison Hage
- Business of the Year: CVEAS – Central Valley Engineering & Surveying Inc. (Nick Sahota)
- Educator of the Year: Teresa Wood
- Distinguished Service to the Community: Virginia Lees
- Citizen of the Year: Harold Phillips
Special Recognition Awards were also presented to Selma Police Department and Selma Fire Department from above mentioned for Appreciation of their Dedicated Service to the Selma Community and Citizens.