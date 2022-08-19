The family of a missing Selma woman is asking the community for help in finding her.
Jolissa Fuentes, 22, of Selma, has been missing since about 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, according to a hand-out prepared by Fuentes’ family.
There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Fuentes’ whereabouts.
On the morning of Aug. 7, Fuentes returned home after visiting friends at about 3 a.m., but left soon after to go to a convenience store. At 3:59 a.m., Fuentes’ sister missed an incoming call from Fuentes’ number. Fuentes was last seen at 4 a.m. leaving the ARCO/AMPM at Highland Highway and Nebraska Avenue. About 25 minutes later, the sister received two more missed video chat calls from Fuentes’ number.
Fuentes never returned home, according to reports.
In the days since family, friends and members of the community have been searching the area for Fuentes and/or the gray/silver 2011 Hyundai Accent she was driving. The license plate is 8MPU766. The vehicle has tinted windows and a dent above the passenger-side tire.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Selma Police Department at 559-896-2525.