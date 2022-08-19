jolissa fuentes

Jolissa Fuentes, 22, of Selma, has been missing since Aug. 7, according to reports. 

The family of a missing Selma woman is asking the community for help in finding her.

Jolissa Fuentes, 22, of Selma, has been missing since about 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, according to a hand-out prepared by Fuentes’ family.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Fuentes’ whereabouts.

