On May 25, Reedley Elk’s Lodge #2699 held its 11th annual First
Responders Appreciation Award Dinner at their lodge. Police Chiefs, Fire Chiefs, and Sequoia Safety Council were asked to submit the names of employees that they would like to recognize, Chiefs from Dinuba, Fowler, Kingsburg, Orange Cove, Parlier, Reedley, Selma and Sanger responded.
After dinner, the honorees were introduced by their chief. After sharing about their service, they were presented with a framed certificate of appreciation and a $50 gift card.
The honorees are:
- Dinuba Police — Officer Keri Babcock
- Dinuba Fire — Firefighter Noah Sanchez
- Kingsburg Police — Officer Miguel Guzman
- Kingsburg Fire — Fire Captain Wayne Osborn
- Kingsburg Fire — Firefighter/EMT Fer Yang
- Orange Cove Police — Corporal Daniel Parra
- Orange Cove Fire — Captain Yazil Iniguez
- Parlier Police — Officer Temujian Bustos
- Reedley Police — Detective Eddie Luna
- Reedley Police — Sergeant Gary Kincaid
- Reedley Police — Records Specialist Mireya Renteria
- Reedley Police — Victims Advocate Rosalinda Padilla
- Reedley Fire — Firefighter Jaren Hudson
- Sanger Police — Officer Menou Thao / School Resource Officer
- Sanger Fire — Captain Todd Wilson
- Selma Police — K-9 Police Officer Jonathan Chacon
- Sequoia Safety Council — Paramedic Jose Hernandez
The Reedley Elks would like to thank all of the honorees and their
departments.