SELMA — Police arrested "an admitted gang member" with a loaded firearm during a traffic stop in Selma on Thursday, April 29, according to reports.
While on patrol, an officer saw a red motorcycle fail to stop at a signal light while making a right turn, according to the report. As the motorcycle came to a stop at a gas station, the officer conducted a vehicle stop. The officer made contact with the driver, Eddie Quintana, 53 years of age, according to police.
During the contact, Quintana was allegedly found to be in a possession of a loaded semi auto pistol. Quintana has several prior felony arrests, is an admitted gang member and the gun he possessed did not have a serial number, police said.
Quintana was booked into Fresno County Jail on several charges.
