The Selma Police Department is looking for information about two peoople found shot on St. Patrick's Day. 

At about 5 p.m. March 17 the Selma Police Department reportedly received several reports of gunshots heard near the 2200 block of Locust Street.

Upon officers' arrival to the area, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway adjacent to the reported location. A second victim was also located a short distance away.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

