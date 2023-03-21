The Selma Police Department is looking for information about two peoople found shot on St. Patrick's Day.
At about 5 p.m. March 17 the Selma Police Department reportedly received several reports of gunshots heard near the 2200 block of Locust Street.
Upon officers' arrival to the area, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway adjacent to the reported location. A second victim was also located a short distance away.
The investigation revealed both victims as juveniles and both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to authorities. One victim died on March 20.
The Selma Police Department is asking for the public's help with information surrounding the circumstances leading up to the shooting and for any information that may help in the identification of the suspect(s) in the case.
Anyone having information should contact Detective Sergeant Cassy Fain or Detective Matt Hughes of the Selma Police Department at (559) 896-2525.