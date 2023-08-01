Model train manufacturer ScaleTrains announced that they will be visiting the Fresno Model Railroad Club Friday in Selma to display some of their newest model trains to the public.

The meet and greet is part of the company’s cross country road trip, where ScaleTrains touches down in all 50 states across the country. 

“In 2020, we began talking about how to reach people in areas of the country that do not have a national level or large regional train show,” said Shane Wilson, president of ScaleTrains.com. “Over time, the idea evolved into also exhibiting at regional train shows; attending special events at railroad museums; setting-up at full-scale railroad festivals; hosting train-watching days at railfan hotspots; and more. With that, the Road Trip was born.”

