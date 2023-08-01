Model train manufacturer ScaleTrains announced that they will be visiting the Fresno Model Railroad Club Friday in Selma to display some of their newest model trains to the public.
The meet and greet is part of the company’s cross country road trip, where ScaleTrains touches down in all 50 states across the country.
“In 2020, we began talking about how to reach people in areas of the country that do not have a national level or large regional train show,” said Shane Wilson, president of ScaleTrains.com. “Over time, the idea evolved into also exhibiting at regional train shows; attending special events at railroad museums; setting-up at full-scale railroad festivals; hosting train-watching days at railfan hotspots; and more. With that, the Road Trip was born.”
The meet and greet will be hosted by the Fresno Model Railroad Club, a non-profit based out of the historic Selma train depot, that aims to promote model trains and construct iconic imagery of the Fresno and Central Valley areas.
“We look forward to sharing our favorite hobby with the Fresno Model Railroad Club in Selma,” Wilson said. “The group is all about sharing their love of trains and introducing new generations to the hobby from within their community. That's what the Road Trip is all about. It will be great to meet with everyone there.”
The event will also feature a company presentation, including a video on how the trains are made and a question and answer session. Gift bags and giveaways will also be distributed.
Doors will open at 6:40 p.m. at 1880 Art Gonzales Parkway in Selma and the event is open to the public.