A new school year is approaching, and Noble Credit Union is doing its part to ensure local children have the supplies to help them thrive, regardless of their family’s financial situation.

Noble’s back-to-school drive runs Aug. 1 through August 19.

Susan Ryan, President and CEO of Noble, expressed her excitement to be giving back to the community, stating, “At Noble, we understand that a healthy community starts with a solid foundation.  This school supply drive will help hundreds of students in the communities we serve to start the school year off with the tools necessary to be successful. Thank you to the members of Noble, our business partners, and the community in advance for uniting with us, and helping to foster the future of the Central Valley.”

