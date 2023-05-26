The best surfers in the world will compete on perfect, machine-made waves among the orchards of rural Lemoore this weekend.
The fourth Surf Ranch Pro competition begins Saturday morning and continues through Sunday afternoon.
“I feel like every time we’re here at the Surf Ranch, everyone is getting better and better,” said World Surfing League Head of Competition and Australian-born pro surfer Jessi Miley-Dyer. “I love the way everyone approaches this wave and the different things that it brings to the tour. There’s a sense of excitement and pressure on our surfers in different ways and I love seeing who rises to that.”
Not only will the event see Surf Ranch Pro champions crowned in the men’s and women’s division Sunday, but the competition is also one of the five remaining events where surfers can gain points in order to clinch a spot in the WSL Final 5 and qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.
Returning Surf Ranch Pro men’s champion, Filipe Toledo, is hoping to continue his reign and perhaps move up the overall rankings, where he is currently sitting at No. 2. In addition to having won the Surf Ranch Pro in 2021, he also won the Rip Curl WSL Finals in 2022, securing his first world championship.
“I feel great. I feel mentally in a space that I’ve never been before, so it feels good to be where I am right now,” the Brazilian-born Toledo told the Sentinel. “Now I’m just trying to defend the title here at this event and the title at the end of the year, so yeah, I’m pretty happy.”
Toledo came in as runner up in 2018 and 2019, falling just short of Gabriel Medina’s scores. He finally got a win in 2021 beating Medina, who came in at runner up that year (no events were held in 2020 or 2022.) Toledo said that it's fair to call this back-and-forth a “healthy” rivalry.
“Me and Gabriel have always been pushing the level so hard out here and he got me two times, but I guess I might have the chance to make it even,” Toledo said with a laugh.
The Surf Ranch’s machine-made waves are so consistent and perfect that it can be daunting for some surfers — or at least provide them with unique challenges.
“You’ve got to be patient surfing this way. It’s not like surfing the ocean,” Toledo said. “You can kind of predict it a little more so it’s just about being able to figure the timing out and bringing variety and attacking the wave.”
Kelly Slater, 11-time world champion and Surf Ranch visionary and creator, will open the competition Saturday in the first heat of the day.
“I might put on a Filipe or Gabriel costume this year,” Slater joked at the press conference Friday morning. “Only two guys have won this thing in the men's division, let’s be real. Their skill level is outrageous and so is their consistency.”
Slater added that having not won the Surf Ranch Pro, despite it being created by his own Kelly Slater Wave Company, has led him to attempt to step up his level this year.
Inaugural Surf Ranch Pro women’s champion, Carissa Moore, is currently ranked No. 2 in the world and is looking for a strong showing on the waves she broke in in 2018. Also returning is Lakey Peterson of Santa Barbara, who won the event in 2019. She is currently ranked at No. 8 in the world.
For the first time, some competitors will surf under the lights late into the night Saturday.