The best surfers in the world will compete on perfect, machine-made waves among the orchards of rural Lemoore this weekend.

The fourth Surf Ranch Pro competition begins Saturday morning and continues through Sunday afternoon.

“I feel like every time we’re here at the Surf Ranch, everyone is getting better and better,” said World Surfing League Head of Competition and Australian-born pro surfer Jessi Miley-Dyer. “I love the way everyone approaches this wave and the different things that it brings to the tour. There’s a sense of excitement and pressure on our surfers in different ways and I love seeing who rises to that.”

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you