The Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District Governing Board recognized eight students last month who had perfect scores on the 2022 CAASPP Test in English Language Arts or Math — and one for both.
Parents, grandparents, teachers and principals congratulated these students at the Board meeting on Oct. 10. Students received a special goodie bag from the Kingsburg Community Education Foundation and a letter of congratulations from Dr. Sever.
Achieving a perfect score on the CAASPP Test is a tremendous accomplishment, school officials noted in a release.