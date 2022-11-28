main

The Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District Governing Board recognized eight students last month who had perfect scores on the 2022 CAASPP Test in English Language Arts or Math.

 Contributed

The Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District Governing Board recognized eight students last month who had perfect scores on the 2022 CAASPP Test in English Language Arts or Math — and one for both.

Parents, grandparents, teachers and principals congratulated these students at the Board meeting on Oct. 10. Students received a special goodie bag from the Kingsburg Community Education Foundation and a letter of congratulations from Dr. Sever.

Achieving a perfect score on the CAASPP Test is a tremendous accomplishment, school officials noted in a release.

IMG_2244.jpg

Parents, grandparents, teachers and principals congratulated these students at the Board meeting on Oct. 10. 

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you