Teacher of the Year - John Marquez

 

 Contributed

The Kingsburg Joint Union High School District hosted a ceremony to announce its employees of the year recently. The honorees are listed below.

In his short time at Kingsburg High School, Mr. Marquez has completely revitalized our construction classes.  He has so many students wanting to take his classes that we have had to buy out his planning period so he could teach an additional class.  He is kind to his students and really supports them as they learn different techniques in the woodshop.  He is always one to volunteer to help lead the VROP program on our campus.  Mr. Marquez has been a tremendous addition to our campus.

Administrator of the Year - Heather Wilson

 
Coach of the Year  -  Dave Wilson

 

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

