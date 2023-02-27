The Kingsburg Joint Union High School District hosted a ceremony to announce its employees of the year recently. The honorees are listed below.
Teacher of the Year - John Marquez
In his short time at Kingsburg High School, Mr. Marquez has completely revitalized our construction classes. He has so many students wanting to take his classes that we have had to buy out his planning period so he could teach an additional class. He is kind to his students and really supports them as they learn different techniques in the woodshop. He is always one to volunteer to help lead the VROP program on our campus. Mr. Marquez has been a tremendous addition to our campus.
— Ryan Phelan, Principal Kingsburg High School
Administrator of the Year - Heather Wilson
Mrs. Wilson has been working as an Assistant Principal at Kingsburg High School for four years. From day 1, Mrs. Wilson has been my right hand. She has an incredible work ethic. The relationships she builds with students and their families should be commended. She took on many of the principal roles during Covid as my duties changed. There is no way the school could have opened during Covid if it was not for Mrs. Wilson. She truly is an amazing administrator.
— Ryan Phelan, Principal Kingsburg High School
Classified Employee of the Year - Rufino Ucelo Jr
As the Chief Business Officer (CBO), Rufino Ucelo is in his fourth year at Kingsburg Joint Union High School District. He is one of the most talented business officers in the state. The professionalism he brings to the table is unmatched in the central valley. It is common for other local CBOs to refer to his expertise to help guide their districts.
Rufino wears many hats in our district. He runs the district's financial side, leads a team that deals with HR, accounts payable, purchase orders, and gives guidance to food services.
He finds many ways of being financially creative to benefit the staff, teachers, and administration. His transparency among the staff is appreciated to help guide our school programs and to make our district financially sound.
Being a CBO is one of the most challenging educational positions, and Rufino does it flawlessly. Rufino is a humble leader in our district, and we would not be the same without him.
Rufino's continued leadership and solid financial decision-making have shaped KJUHSD into one of the top districts in the Central Valley.
— Don Shoemaker – Superintendent Kingsburg Joint Union High School District
Certificated Honoree - Kathryn Olson
Kathryn Olson is a huge asset to the students and staff at Oasis High School. Kathryn not only teaches Science classes at Oasis, but also helps with our credit recovery classes for students to make up credits. She also is our SPED case manager for students at both Oasis High School and Kingsburg Ind. Study. Kathryn does a phenomenal job of making sure students are on track and finish what they start. She makes sure students feel comfortable in her classroom and engages them in their learning. Kathryn is a kind, compassionate teacher who has her students' best interests in mind.
— Ryan Walterman, Director Kingsburg Alternative Education Center
Certificated Honoree - Jon Hall
Mr. Hall teaches English for us at Kingsburg High School. He is engaging in the classroom and also allows for student input. He volunteers regularly to help supervise athletic contests. If that’s not enough, he also coaches baseball and football at Kingsburg High School
— Ryan Phelan, Principal Kingsburg High School
Certificated Honoree - Carrie Friesen
Mrs. Friesen is one of the most respected teachers on campus by our student body. She is kind to her students but also holds them accountable. Students lean on Mrs. Friesen for advice. She has volunteered to chair the School Site Council and is quick to help out wherever we need her.
— Ryan Phelan, Principal Kingsburg High School-
Classified Honoree - Ronnie Wilson
I’ve known Ronnie for about 5 years. We started working for KHS around the same time. We immediately gravitated towards each other because we have similar work ethics and are KHS alumni.
Ronnie cares about the details of any project that he works on. He cares for the people around him and takes pride in his work.
I believe he cares so much because he calls Kingsburg his home and want KHS to be at its best and look it’s best for anyone visiting.
His knowledge on all aspects of maintenance, from HVAC, plumbing, electrical to structural has been invaluable. On many days, he also helps out with our grounds and event set ups.
Ronnie always has a smile and ready for whatever the day may bring. He loves the kids on his bus route and sees everyone as valuable.
I am honored to call him my friend as well as our Classified Honoree of the year!
— Art Campos, Head Maintenance Operations & Transportation
Classified Honoree - Rosa Corona
Although she has worked at Kingsburg High School for many years, Mrs. Corona has only been working attendance for a few of those years. She has brought stability to the front desk and works closely with our assistant principals on student attendance. She is a listening ear for our parents and does such a great job multi-tasking.
— Ryan Phelan, Principal Kingsburg High School
Coach of the Year - Dave Wilson
Coach Dave has created a consistently strong football team on and off the field throughout his tenure at Kingsburg High School. He has assembled a Coaching Staff of high character. It is evident that he places his student-athletes first in his Program.
— Scott Hodges – Athletic Director
Coach of the Year - Kristen Bray
Coach Kristen won a Section Championship her first year as a Head Coach of the Volleyball Program. One of the characteristics that I am most impressed with is her desire to build positive relationships with her student-athletes.
— Scott Hodges – Athletic Director
Life Time Coaching Award - Mike Manley
Coach Manley served 18 years as a coach in our Swim Program at Kingsburg High School. His Program earned 24 League Championships and 10 Section Championships during his time as the Head Coach. Coach Manley was meticulous with his practice plans and preparing student-athletes to be the best that they could be while always building positive relationships.
— Scott Hodges – Athletic Director
Community Member of the Year - Roberta Woods
There are so many great characteristics to highlight about Roberta Woods. She leads the Booster Groups of Volleyball and Girls Soccer, as well as helps with many other activities on campus. She consistently has a "can do" attitude and is always placing our student-athletes best interest in everything she does.
— Scott Hodges – Athletic Director
Community Member of the Year - Family Tree Farms
Family Tree Farms is one of the companies that genuinely loves Kingsburg and enjoys assisting KJUHSD in many ways. You will see them assisting with serving food at athletic events, helping athletic teams in many endeavors, and assisting individuals without any desire for recognition.
— Don Shoemaker – Superintendent Kingsburg Joint Union High School District