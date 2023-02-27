As part of the tradition of the Kingsburg Swedish Festival sponsored by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber is looking for couples that will be celebrating their 50th anniversary anytime in 2023.

The Kingsburg Swedish Festival will kick off Thursday, May 18, with the pea soup and pancake supper and the crowning of the 2023 Swedish Queen downtown.  Friday, May 19, there will be booths downtown and the smorgasbord dinner that evening at Coffee Pot Park and the Lions’ pancake breakfast on Saturday, May 20, followed by the parade at 10 am and more festivities downtown the remainder of the day. 

As a tradition begun in 2018, each of the couples will be honored as guests at the pea soup and pancake supper, the smorgasbord and the pancake breakfast and ride in the parade. 

