Kingsburg 4-H had a great showing recently at the Big Fresno Fair.

The organization's top competitors were:

  • Rachel Nelson: Champion Hampshire, 4-H Champion, Reserve Supreme Champion
  • Hunter Nelson: Champion Suffolk
  • Maggie Rogers: 1st in class, Champion Natural
  • Payton Patterson: 1st in class, Champion Speck
  • MJ Rogers: 1st in class, Champion Dorset
  • Paige Rogers: 1st in class Southdown; Reserve Champion Southdown
  • Lexi McClain: Reserve Champion Speck

Other participants were:

  • Kennedi Warren: 2nd in class, Natural
  • Kayden Penner: 2nd in class, Southdown
  • Finley Rogers: 3rd in class, Crossbred
  • Bonnie DeMoss: 3rd in class, Crossbred
  • Olivia McLaughlin: 4th in class, Hampshire
  • Cheyanne Rogers: 4th in class, Crossbred
  • Saul Gutierrez: 4th in class, Crossbred
  • Jillian Penner: 5th in class, Crossbred
  • Shelby Patterson: 6th in class Crossbred

