Kingsburg 4-H had a great showing recently at the Big Fresno Fair.
The organization's top competitors were:
- Rachel Nelson: Champion Hampshire, 4-H Champion, Reserve Supreme Champion
- Hunter Nelson: Champion Suffolk
- Maggie Rogers: 1st in class, Champion Natural
- Payton Patterson: 1st in class, Champion Speck
- MJ Rogers: 1st in class, Champion Dorset
- Paige Rogers: 1st in class Southdown; Reserve Champion Southdown
- Lexi McClain: Reserve Champion Speck
Other participants were:
- Kennedi Warren: 2nd in class, Natural
- Kayden Penner: 2nd in class, Southdown
- Finley Rogers: 3rd in class, Crossbred
- Bonnie DeMoss: 3rd in class, Crossbred
- Olivia McLaughlin: 4th in class, Hampshire
- Cheyanne Rogers: 4th in class, Crossbred
- Saul Gutierrez: 4th in class, Crossbred
- Jillian Penner: 5th in class, Crossbred
- Shelby Patterson: 6th in class Crossbred
