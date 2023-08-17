Statistics show that about 5% of homicides result from murder-suicide situations, and in recent years, Hanford and Lemoore have seen their share of such crimes.
Last month, 49-year-old Raul Arzate drove his pickup truck into a downtown Hanford jewelry store with the intent to shoot employees of the store, according to Hanford Police. While no one was injured by the eight rounds he fired into the store, Arzate died by self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In 2019, off-duty Lemoore police officer Jonathan Diaz was shot and killed by Ramiro Trevino, who also shot and killed his father, Ramiro Trevino Sr., and then himself at a birthday party.
And on Aug. 24, Main Street Hanford will host its annual Kid’s Night at the Thursday Night Marketplace in honor of Wyland Gomes’ birthday. The 10 year-old was murdered on March 2, 2020, by his father, Victor, who then fatally shot himself.
Kings County Behavioral Health has multiple resources and options for those dealing with suicidal thoughts and for those who suspect that a friend or family member may be considering suicide.
“Stigma surrounding mental health disorders is often one of the biggest roadblocks individuals and families face when trying to manage a mental health crisis,” said Kings County Behavioral Health Director Lisa Lewis.
“This stigma comes from many angles to include public stigma involving negative or discriminatory attitudes demonstrated by those around the individual or family, professional stigma in fear of how it may impact one’s profession and self-stigma where one may harbor internal shame or fear.”
Lewis said that the stigmas surrounding mental illness may prevent the 1 in 5 adults that experience bouts of mental illness each year and the 1 in 20 adults who live with a serious mental illness — such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depression – from seeking help.
“Additionally, knowing what number to call has long been a challenge, which is why the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number was established nationwide to assist Americans in getting linked to appropriate help,” she said.
Calling the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 can help those suffering a mental illness crisis, similar to calling 911 for a physical crisis.
Additionally, a local crisis line is also available.
“The Crisis Line receives about 76 calls on average per week," Lewis said. "June 2023 experienced 351 total calls during the month.”
Of those June crisis calls, 119 resulted in a risk evaluation.
“Thirty-three percent resulted in an involuntary psychiatric hold and admittance to an acute psychiatric hospital,” Lewis said.
Of the monthly calls in June, 65% were adults and 35% were children.
KCBH contracts with Kings View for in-person and call-in crisis services. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, individuals experiencing a crisis can walk into the Kings View clinic at 1393 Bailey Dr., Hanford, to speak with someone or they can call 559-582-4481 any time.
The organization also has a “24/7 warmline,” which is a non-emergency line for those who are not currently in crisis but still would like to speak to someone.
For those who suspect a loved one of considering or planning a suicide, KCBH has resources, too, and outlines warning signs known to increase a person’s risk of suicide.
- They have attempted suicide in the past.
- They express feelings of hopelessness.
- They have a mental health or substance use disorder.
- They have long term pain or a disabling illness.
- They have easy access to methods of suicide such as firearms or medications.
- Has a history of physical, emotional or sexual abuse, neglect or bullying.
- Has lost relationships through break-up, divorce, or death.
- Has a family history of death by suicide.
Is socially isolated, lacks support.
- Community, cultural, societal factors.
- Is ashamed or afraid to ask for help.
- Lacks access to services for mental health or substance abuse treatment.
- Cultural or religious beliefs that suicide is a noble option.
- Has become aware of an increase in medical coverage of deaths by suicide.
Common warning signs include:
- Social withdrawal, depression, change in personality, self-harm behavior, recent losses, thoughts about and talking about dying, all can be signs associated with suicidal thinking.
“It is important to take these signs seriously, because suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Lewis said, adding that the risk is even greater among the young, with suicide being the second leading cause of death among those aged 10-34.
“If you see some of these signs, it is important to ask your friend or loved one directly if they are having thoughts about suicide. Asking about suicidal thoughts will not cause someone to become suicidal, and it may save their life,” said Lewis.
Documented suicides in Kings County have ranged from 13-26 per year since 2013, though those numbers may not tell the whole story.
“Local data is considered a snapshot as it may not include suicide-related deaths unreported to Kings County Behavioral Health or those deaths where determination has not yet been completed,” Lewis said.