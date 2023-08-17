Statistics show that about 5% of homicides result from murder-suicide situations, and in recent years, Hanford and Lemoore have seen their share of such crimes.

Last month, 49-year-old Raul Arzate drove his pickup truck into a downtown Hanford jewelry store with the intent to shoot employees of the store, according to Hanford Police. While no one was injured by the eight rounds he fired into the store, Arzate died by self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

In 2019, off-duty Lemoore police officer Jonathan Diaz was shot and killed by Ramiro Trevino, who also shot and killed his father, Ramiro Trevino Sr., and then himself at a birthday party.

