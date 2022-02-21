The Kingsburg Joint Union High School District announced its employees of the year this week.
The winners, along with comments from colleagues, are as follows:
Maria Mancini - Classified Employee of the Year
Mrs. Mancini has been incredible for our office staff in assisting us with so many things. She has been the gatekeeper to our administrative team and truly helped all of us navigate COVID and our hybrid schedule during the 20/21 school year. We are so thankful to Mrs. Mancini for being so resilient during some really tough times. Congratulations, Mrs. Mancini!
— Principal Kingsburg High School, Ryan Phelan
Joshua Woods – Teacher/Certificated Employee of the Year
Mr. Woods has grown our Computer Science program to a point where we have six sections of it at Kingsburg High School. He is well respected among his colleagues and is always looking for ways to improve his program. We are very lucky and fortunate to have Mr. Woods on our campus. He has formed an incredible program for students at KHS. Congratulations, Mr. Woods!
— Principal Kingsburg High School, Ryan Phelan
Jim and Marci Cranford - Certificated Honorees of the Year
Mr. and Mrs. Cranford bent over backwards for students during the 20/21 school year. They organized games and events for students that made them so excited about coming to class. They volunteered wherever needed and were always one call away from helping our school in any way that they could. Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Cranford for your outstanding commitment to our students.
— Principal Kingsburg High School, Ryan Phelan
Samuel Marshall - Citizen of the Year
Samuel is such a talented photographer. He has been such a pleasure to have at our events taking pictures of all of the cool things that are happening at KHS. He is quick to help us wherever he can. His photos are incredible. We are lucky to have a guy like Samuel in our backyard. Congratulations, Samuel.
—Principal Kingsburg High School, Ryan Phelan
Phillip Bergstrom – Coach of the Year
Coach Phil Bergstrom has demonstrated excellence in all aspects of continuing the outstanding legacy in the Boys Basketball Program. His unique ability to motivate, coach, and connect with our student-athletes has allowed him to continue to build our Basketball Program into one of the best in the Central Section. Coach Phil is diligent and mindful in selecting his Coaching Staff and pours time and energy into them for the betterment of the entire Program. In addition to spending countless hours on his high school Program, he continues to manage a successful Youth Basketball Program in which our high school athletes learn leadership and coaching skills while working with the Youth of Kingsburg. Coach Bergstrom exemplifies all of the characteristics and attributes that we want in our Coaches at Kingsburg High School.
— Scott Hodges, Athletic Director
Lisa Crespin Classified Employee Honoree of the Year
I wanted to take a moment to express my appreciation for Lisa Crespin. Her dedication and involvement to the financial team at Kingsburg Joint Union High School District has not gone unnoticed. I have noticed her incredible work ethic and attitude over the past few years, and wanted to take this opportunity to say Thank You!
Despite our current challenges and obstacles we have faced, Lisa has faced each one with professionalism and a positive attitude that has resounded throughout our office and lifted everyone’s spirits. A colleague like her is rare, and I feel honored to have her on my team.
— Rufino Ucelo Jr., Chief Business Officer
Marina Gassett – Classified Employee Honoree of the Year
Marina Gassett has been a valued member of our district since she first started with us. When Marina joined our district we contracted for only one day, but now are able to have her on campus 4 days a week. Her role as school psychologist is to support our special education, but she does more than that. During tragedies the district has had on campus, she stepped up to support every student and staff during these times. Marina is always checking in on staff and students to make sure they are doing well and is always willing to offer a supporting hand. The special education program has truly benefited from her expertise and compassion. Her ability to work with our students with emotional needs is amazing. She has impacted so many students with providing them skills to function and succeed in life. Marina’s attention to detail helps keep us compliant with the ever changing laws. Our district is lucky to have Marina part of our staff.
— Cindy Schreiner, Executive Director Student Services
Art Campos – Classified Employee Honoree of the Year
Art decided to step away from his own personal painting business and started with us on Feb, 2019 and in short time he has become one of the key players on our team. Art started out on the night crew and as time went on we saw the need to put arts skills to work for us at the school and moved him to days to become our fulltime painter and that has turned out to be major plus for our district. We now have a small town’s favorite as our own painter and we couldn’t be happier about that. Art has done a great job adapting to the new direction he has chosen in life by going to work for someone other than himself, Art leads by example on a daily basis by Staying on top of his projects and helping out on Grounds as much as he can. Art has been a huge asset to our team and greatly deserves this award of Classified Employee Honoree of the Year.
— Roger Carender, Head Maintenance Operations & Transportation
Cindy Schreiner – Administrator of the Year
Cindy Schreiner Executive Director of Student Services is an amazing administrator within our district. The impact of Cindy’s effort can be seen in many areas that keep our district running efficiently. For example, LCAP, Calpads, Aeries, Categorical Director, Curriculum Director, AVID Coordinator, 504 District Coordinator, Special Education Coordinator, ESSA plan-writer, and staff professional development coordinator are just a few of the tasks she takes on.
Where Cindy truly shines is with our special education students. Our Special Education Department is second to none which is due to Cindy’s leadership. Her personal touch with our students creates a successful environment for all involved. Cindy does a tremendous job balancing the needs of our special education students while giving the needed support to our staff. Cindy is a true advocate for our special education program.
Kingsburg Joint Union High School is a better place with Cindy Schreiner as part of our team. Congratulations, Cindy!
— Don Shoemaker, Superintendent Kingsburg Joint Union High School District.