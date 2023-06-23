witnesses.jpg

Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person conventions after a three-year pandemic pause.

After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world has once again chosen the Central Valley to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience” Convention.

Prior to 2020, summers in the Central Valley were marked by Jehovah’s Witnesses filling hotels and restaurants as they attended their annual conventions at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the Witnesses canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages.

Earlier this month, the Witnesses brought the tradition back to the Central Valley. They are once again hosting the three-day program June 23-25, 2023.

