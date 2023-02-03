Hundreds gather to honor slain Selma police officer, DA charges shooting suspect with murder

More than 300 people gathered in the chilly air Thursday night at Selma's Lincoln Park for a prayer vigil honoring slain 24-year-old Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
Carrasco was killed in the line of duty Tuesday.
“The grieving process is happening, and it’s happening for the community,” Selma Mayor Scott Robertson said. “Individuals have their own grieving process, and so do communities. This community’s grieving process for our fallen officer was demonstrated to be going forward by last night’s event. While it was a very sad, solemn, somber gathering, at the same time, it was a signal that our community gets together in times of trouble and times of need.”
On Tuesday morning, Carrasco was waved down by a homeowner on Pine Street in Selma. He approached an individual reported as a suspicious man on the property, later identified as Nathaniel Dixon, who fired several shots at Carrasco. Carrasco was transferred to Community Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries later that day.
His death marks the first time an officer with the Selma Police Department has been killed since the department was formed more than 100 years ago.
“Gonzalo Carrasco was a great human being with a great smile,” said Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz during a press conference Friday. “I apologize, these times are difficult. The emotion gets in the way, but I want to ensure everyone knows that this young man came from a great family, his parents did everything right, he did everything right, and the biggest tragedy is that someone who did nothing right in their life took that greatness from this world.”
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a two-part complaint has been filed by the District Attorney’s Office against Dixon, including a charge of murder, special circumstances and enhancements for the murder of a police officer, intentional discharge of a firearm causing death and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition. He is being held in the Fresno County Jail without bail.
Robertson said there would be opportunities for the community to further honor Carrasco’s service as Selma moves forward in the grieving process.
“As we move forward in time, I think there will be commemoration ideas that will be considered by the Selma Police Department, by the City of Selma and by the citizens,” Robertson said. “As we move through this initial period of shock and the time after, there will be possibilities and developments for honoring the memory of Officer Carrasco.”
Thursday night's vigil was a collaborative effort between a collective of churches known as Church of Selma United. Worship Pastor at Valley Life Community Church, Paul Escovedo, said he considered it an obligation as people of faith to support and reach out to Carrasco’s family.
“We’re hoping that people will be encouraged to have hope and faith moving forward with what happened,” Escovedo said. “It’s OK to grieve. It’s OK to be sad and angry, but what we want to do is make sure as a local church and all the local pastors here are united together to support this family and the police department here in Selma.”
Robertson said there has been a huge outpouring of support from other public officials across the state after Carrasco’s death on Tuesday. Other events that Selma has held to honor Carrasco’s memory throughout the week included a gathering the day of Carrasco’s death and a prayer session on Friday morning.
“After the shock of learning about Officer Carrasco’s death, the community was just reeling,” Robertson said. “I think we all were. We didn’t know how to respond. Our city got together after it happened on Tuesday, and we didn’t say anything. We just prayed. We linked arms and prayed, because there was nothing to say. Last night, there were a few speakers who said they had no words, but at least they were able to say they didn’t have the words.”
According to a statement from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Carrasco is survived by his parents, brother, sisters and pregnant girlfriend.
Escovedo said that throughout this difficult time, the goal was always to keep the event focused on Carrasco, the loss his loved ones are facing and the loss the Selma Police Department is facing.
"We want to be with the soon-to-be mother, soon to give birth to a child without a father, his parents, his siblings, his loved ones, the Police Department, his brothers and sisters in blue who were with him every day," Escovedo said.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office also announced that the Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association is establishing a memorial fund with all proceeds going to Carrasco’s family.
Hundreds gather to honor slain Selma police officer | Photos