‘The grieving process is happening’‘The grieving process is happening’

Hundreds gather to honor slain Selma police officer, DA charges shooting suspect with murder

More than 300 people gathered in the chilly air Thursday night at Selma's Lincoln Park for a prayer vigil honoring slain 24-year-old Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

Carrasco was killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

“The grieving process is happening, and it’s happening for the community,” Selma Mayor Scott Robertson said. “Individuals have their own grieving process, and so do communities. This community’s grieving process for our fallen officer was demonstrated to be going forward by last night’s event. While it was a very sad, solemn, somber gathering, at the same time, it was a signal that our community gets together in times of trouble and times of need.”

020323-han-photo-carrasco-7.jpg
Participants in a vigil for fallen Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. have a moment of silence before heading home Thursday night.
020323-han-photo-carrasco-11.jpg
Ruben Castaneda holds one of several flags present at Thursday night's vigil.

