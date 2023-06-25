Candace002 (1).jpg
Candace Cortez

Many years ago, as a young adult new in ministry, I remember having a conversation with one of my leaders, who was around the same age as me. The conversation was about alcohol and how I’d made the decision to not get drunk or use alcohol to process difficult moments. She responded with how hard it must be to never be allowed to do what I want to do. I was so confused because she misunderstood my heart and motivation so completely.

I wasn’t being forced! I knew my responsibility to my family and my church and my calling and did not want to compromise for short-lived pleasures. For some reason, that still landed with her as some forced sacrifice that I was potentially struggling with. It didn’t matter that I explained. I was still misunderstood. This conversation taught me a lesson. Not every action or inaction will be understood and working to explain to control my reputation may be time wasted.

Ken Malmin, an instructor at Portland Bible College, taught this same lesson with an excellent analogy. He said that your character is the tree and your reputation is the shadow. While the tree determines major aspects of the shadow, the shadow is still able to be controlled by the angle of the person looking. Do not spend time controlling the shadow; spend time fostering the growth of the tree.

Candace Cortez is Executive Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. She can be reached at candace@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

