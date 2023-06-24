Remember friends, neighbors and shut-ins with extra produce and flowers from your garden.
- Consider removing groundcovers, turfgrass, or annual flowers from little-used garden areas such as parking strips, medians or lawn “islands.”
- Cover bare soil with a layer of mulch. This reduces weeds and helps the soil retain moisture.
- Harvest vegetables and annuals regularly. Harvest apricots, berries, figs, plums and nectarines.
- Wash aphids and white flies off plants with water or insecticidal soap.
- Deadhead annuals and perennials to encourage re-bloom. Prune lightly to avoid vigorous re-growth.
- Deadheading roses encourages reblooming.
- Avoid fertilizing herbs as too much fertilizer reduces flavor and fragrance.
- Midsummer in the Valley is typically not the best time for planting. New plants struggle to get established in high temperatures, low humidity, and intense sunlight.
- Annuals and perennials: vinca (Catharanthus), cockscomb (Celosia), morning glory (Convolvulus), tickseed (coreopsis).
- Bulbs, corms, tubers: dahlia, fortnight lily (Dietes).
- Trees, shrubs, vines: bougainvillea, escallonia.
- Fruits and vegetables: blueberries, carrots, corn, cucumber.
- Do not spray herbicides when daily temperatures exceed 100 degrees to prevent the spray from vaporizing.
- Protect neighboring plants with a cardboard shield when spraying herbicides.
- Watch for leaf drop, wilting or folded leaves which are the first signs of heat stress.
- Weeds compete with landscape plants for space, water and sunlight. Remove existing weeds by hand pulling, hoeing, or the application of appropriate herbicides following label instructions. A 2-3” layer of mulch will suppress weed seed germination in the future and help conserve soil moisture.
Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.