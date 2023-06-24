Remember friends, neighbors and shut-ins with extra produce and flowers from your garden.

Tasks:

  • Consider removing groundcovers, turfgrass, or annual flowers from little-used garden areas such as parking strips, medians or lawn “islands.”
  • Cover bare soil with a layer of mulch. This reduces weeds and helps the soil retain moisture.
  • Harvest vegetables and annuals regularly. Harvest apricots, berries, figs, plums and nectarines.
  • Wash aphids and white flies off plants with water or insecticidal soap.

 Adapted from A Gardener’s Companion for the Central San Joaquin Valley, 3rd edition, currently available from Fresno County Master Gardeners for $30. These can be purchased at our demonstration garden-Garden of the Sun (1750 N. Winery (McKinley/Winery), open Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to Noon and via email at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu. Gardening questions answered as well at mgfresno@ucdavis.edu.

