The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has charged Kingsburg City Councilmember Jewel Hurtado with driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. The charges were announced by the DA's office on Monday, July 19.
It is alleged that around 1:30 a.m. June 21, 2021 Hurtado was stopped by the California Highway Patrol for exceeding the speed limit. During the stop, officers noticed Hurtado to be exhibiting objective symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, according to reports.
Hurtado was then arrested and cited to appear in the Fresno County Superior Court on Oct. 15, 2021 to face driving under the influence charges.
If convicted of all charges and allegations, Hurtado faces a maximum sentence of up to 6 months in jail.
“I owe my constituents and supporters an apology. I made a mistake and I am sorry,” Hurtado said in her official statement earlier this month. “I'm taking responsibility for my actions and waiting for my day in front of a judge. I trust that they will make the right decision.”
Hurtado added that she would donate her monthly city stipend to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for the remainder of her term.
