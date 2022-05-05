The County of Fresno hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the official opening of its new animal services facility, which houses the Fresno Humane Animal Services (FHAS), Tuesday, April 26 at 1510 W. Dan Ronquillo Drive.
The new facility provides numerous benefits to both the animals and staff that were not available at the previous location in the old morgue. The current location is shy of 20,000 square feet of space that allows all the animals to be fully indoors in a climate-controlled environment. The new location has vaccine clinic capacity, an intake center, a high-capacity washer and dryer, and a mechanical dish machine for sanitizing bowls, utensils, and some toys.
Also included are large play areas as well as quarantine and isolation spaces for sick animals, mothers, and their new puppies.
The county's new animal services building also contains a spacious indoor area for the public, nine offices with 17 workstations, and a spacious conference room with a kitchen for community partners to hold meetings. The staff restrooms incorporate locker rooms and showers for staff.
Fresno County has a ten-year contract with the Fresno Humane Animal Services, which boasts a 90% live release rate. For the new facility, Fresno Humane Animal Services provided a donation of $12,500 for the construction of a cat playroom habitat. This non-profit organization works with numerous animal rescue groups throughout California and the Pacific Northwest.
The new facility was approved on Oct. 6, 2020, and had its soft opening on March 7, 2022. The general contractor is BMY and the current total expenditures on this project will be $9,404,600 which includes architectural design, design consultants, bidding expenses, construction by the
contractor, construction management, permits, utilities, building fixtures, furnishings, and equipment.
The Fresno County Animal Services holds an average of 120 animals on any given day and had more than 500 animal intakes in March of this year. From January 2017 until December 2021, FHAS has taken in 31,189 dogs and cats. During the devastating Creek Fire, FHAS worked with partners such as
the Fresno County Sheriff, Fresno County Agriculture Commissioner, and the Central California Animal Disaster Team, among many others.