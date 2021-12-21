The City of Selma announce earlier this month the appointment of Fernando Santillan to the position of City Manager. Mr. Santillan has served as the Deputy City Manager and Community Development Director for the City of Selma since February 2021.
He also served as the Community & Economic Development Director for the City of Avenal for the previous six years where, among many responsibilities, he oversaw a General Plan update, large infrastructure projects and was responsible for securing more than $10 million in grant funding.
His extensive experience also includes working for the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation and the City of Fresno.
Santillan has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and has his certification from the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).
The City Manager is appointed by the City Council and serves as the operational head of city government. In overseeing city operations, the City Manager will focus on ensuring housing availability, public safety, economic development, and achieving a high quality of life for all Selma residents.
Santillan’s annual salary is $188,000 and is effective Dec. 8, 2021.
Santillan has not responded to the Enterprise Recorder's email seeking comment.
