On the night of March 16, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Goldstar Operation took place. The operation took place in the southern part of Fresno County, including Selma and Kingsburg. The focus was to follow up on parolees, probationers, sex offenders, arsonists, wanted persons and those with active arrest warrants and active gang members.
The operation included twelve teams of approximately 140 officers from state and local agencies as well as Fresno Sheriff’s Deputies.
Below are the stats for the entire operation:
- Locations visited: 66
- Probation searches: 21
- Parole searches: 21
- Sex offender registrants contacted: 10
- Felony arrests: 18
- Misdemeanor arrests: 20
- Weapons recovered: 6
- Vehicle stops: 91
Team 8 was led by Detective Lindsay Kitchens. Kitchens has been in law enforcement for 13 years and in the Fresno Sheriff’s Office for eight.
Each team was assigned predetermined locations and individuals to make contact with in regards to their unit. Detective Kitchens and her team focused on sex offenders and parolees.
“Here in California we have levels of criminals within the system. Parolees are the more violent of offenders, then there is the AB109 which is a step below parole yet still within the probation definitions. These are offenders who should be on parole but by the newer laws have been reclassified, last is probation. Probation is not as restrictive as parole yet still is a form of control implemented as a condition for release,” Kitchens explained.
One of the many stops made was to a subject’s last known residence, where a new tenant had been living for the past few months.
“One of the conditions for staying out of jail is to register each time you move when you are a 290, [sex offender], so since this person is now unregistered we put a warrant out for his arrest, next time he interacts with law enforcement he will be arrested,” Kitchens stated.
A few of the parole stops were made to check for any violations.
“It isn’t necessarily that the parolee is currently in violation, but they are on parole for a reason. As a condition of release and parole these checks are done. It’s supposed to be a deterrent for them as much as a chance to catch re-offenders,” Kitchens explained as a search was done of one parolee’s residence.
After one of the parole checks, a group of neighborhood kids were outside playing basketball. Detective Kitchens and the rest of Team 8 stopped for a break to play with the kids.
“I love moments like this because this is why I joined law enforcement. To be out here with the public keeping them safe and the smiles on these kids' faces make it worth it,” said Detective John Avila while taking a breather from the game.