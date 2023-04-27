ed Gomes.jpg

Former Hanford educator Edward Gomes will be the new Superintendent of the Selma Unified School District (SUSD) effective July 1.

His contract was ratified by the board of trustees at their April 25 board meeting with an initial three-year term through June 30, 2026. 

Gomes will succeed Superintendent Marilyn Shepherd, Ed.D., who is retiring effective June 30 and who will work closely with Gomes on his transition to superintendent.

