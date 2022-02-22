Alicia Garcia has had a lot of success as a member of the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds track and field team during her career. While Garcia, a Selma native, is proud of her achievements as a javelin thrower, she is prouder of her work off the field helping fight human trafficking.
Garcia recalls that attending event with her sister, who works for the Central Valley Justice Coalition, helped shape her passion to fight for the cause.
“I would attend fundraisers they would have, and I didn’t know much about what human trafficking was, I asked her about it. When I would go to their presentations, I was really intrigued about the amount of stuff I didn’t know. It bothered me that I didn’t much about it,” Garcia said. “I learned how big of an issue it was. Getting to talk to the people in the organization and how amazing they are and the work they do, I wanted to be involved.”
Not only did Garcia become involved by volunteering, but she also helped the Central Valley Justice Coalition start a youth-based organization in 2020, called Students Ending Exploitation.
“I learned that Fresno County is a lot more vulnerable than people think especially with Highway 99 going up and down California. I think a lot of people don’t know how it impacts are cities in Fresno County and when I talk to my friends, I realize that a lot of us thought the same way,” Garcia said. “Going through the coalition and training it helped me become aware with knowledge I could spread to my peers so they can help someone if they ever saw someone in that situation.”
Garcia has been a student-athlete at Fresno Pacific for the past two years, and while she works hard to maintain her from in her event, she also says that she is trying to be more than an athlete.
“I think a lot of time athletes struggle about their identity only as an athlete. We are not just athletes, there is a whole lot that we do outside,” Garcia said. “I always wanted to do something that is not just for myself and try to do something that is worth something and beyond me. My work is beyond me. Of course, I want to help as many people as I can and make people aware of the issue but if I could help one person and I know I made a significant impact there that is more than enough for me.”
Garcia said that her coach tells preaches his athletes to be leaders on campus and be culture shapers.
“That is something our coaches really impacted me with, and I always keep that in mind. I started a club last January, I brought students ending exploitation to FPU and I started my own club so starting with that and bringing in officers who were willing to help me build the club, I couldn’t have done it without them,” Garcia said. “Knowing that people are willing to help support you especially starting something new. It is a hard issue to talk about, it is not light because it is a heavy issue. But being able to find ways to get together and spread awareness is pretty good to have projects. FPU is open to our club and I am glad it was so easy to start the club and have support.”
Garcia also has been shining as a javelin thrower since she began her track and field career in the Fall of 2020. Working as student on the campus of FPU, she met Ray Hansen, the throws coach for the Sunbirds. It was the chance meeting between the two that helped Garcia become a walk-on student-athlete.
“Coach Hansen came through my window at work and asked me what sport I play. I told him I don’t play any sports anymore, but I played softball my whole life,” Garcia said. He said have you heard of the javelin. He said why don’t I go out and try it one day and come out to one our practices. I got advice from my family and went out to tryout. Coach Hansen said he saw I could do good. I went out and did a lot better than expected. My goal for this season is to go out and keep growing and do better.”
Garcia had two first-place finishes during the 2021 season and as quickly fallen in love with the Javelin event.
“I think it has to do that it is a throwing event. I played softball my whole life and there is a correlation there. I like the individual aspect and the team aspect,” Garcia said. “I always tell my friends that when I throw the javelin and I know I throw it right it feels so good. It reminds me of when you hit a softball at the right spot, and it takes off. It is the best feeling at practice when you do something right and the flight is effortless, and I like that feeling. Last season it was fun to surprise myself because I am so new at it.”
At FPU, Garcia is a journalism major and hopes to one day become a sports journalist. It is something that she fell in love with as a kid.
“When I was nine, I would write questions in my notebook and go around asking my family as if I was interviewing them. Ever since then I knew I wanted to be one,” Garcia said. “As I grew older in High school I through I’d like to be a sport journalist because I love sports and I feel like the news can get a little heavy.”
At FPU, Garcia works with the athletics department and even has her own weekly segment where she picks top plays of the week.
“When I started my top plays of the week it was scary at first to be in front of the camera because I had never done that. I had to pull myself out of my comfort zone,” Garcia said. “That excited me because it would make me grow. I feel like now that after working on those it has really helped me and solidify this is what I want to do, and I love promoting the athletes at FPU. As an athlete myself, we don’t do it for recognition we do it because we love it. At the same time, it does feel good to get the recognition when something good happens. I have appreciation for the work that media relations do, and I wanted to be on the other end of that and promote the athletes at my school. It’s fun now because athletes say I want to make Alicia’s Top Plays of the week. I really have fun with it.”
Garcia said that after the semester she will be moving down to Los Angeles after she got accepted into a semester in L.A. Program.
“I got accepted to semester LA through a college called Columbia college of Chicago. They do a program and helps network and get internships,” Garcia said. “They have an L.A. Speakers course where they bring in speakers, and their faculty is people who have made it in media.”
While she may be heading to L.A. in the near future, she said that she will always be a small-town girl at heart.
“Selma is such a small town, everyone knows everybody. I think being form a small town it is inspiring seeing other people with work that they do,” Garcia said. “People from Selma branch out and do other things that involve leadership. I wanted to do that. To be able to know that people coming from Selma do things bigger than this town is what I want to do.”