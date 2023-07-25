California Water Service announced that residents can expect ongoing construction as the service works on water infrastructure upgrades to improve water supply reliability and fire protection throughout Selma.
The projects, expected to be completed in September, include the installation of 2,115 feet of new water main and seven new fire hydrants.
Residents should expect work on Tucker Street from Second to Third streets between 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., on Tucker Street from Third to Center Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the alley between High Street and Grant Street, from North Street to First Street from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
“These improvements help Cal Water maintain a reliable water supply for both every day and emergency needs, while also preventing water loss from aging pipes,” said Selma Operations Manager Stuart Skoglund. “We appreciate our customers, neighbors, and motorists for their patience as we complete these important projects that will benefit their area for decades to come.”
The upgrades are part of Cal Water’s Main Replacement Program, which was implemented in 2014 to replace aging infrastructure before it fails. Selma has 90 miles of main, and Cal Water’s replacement rate is 2,374 feet of main per year.
As these projects span several areas in Selma, Cal Water said it appreciates the cooperation of multiple agencies in helping them carry out these improvements, including the City of Selma, the U.S. Postal Service, and businesses in downtown Selma.