California Water Service announced that residents can expect ongoing construction as the service works on water infrastructure upgrades to improve water supply reliability and fire protection throughout Selma.

The projects, expected to be completed in September, include the installation of 2,115 feet of new water main and seven new fire hydrants.

Residents should expect work on Tucker Street from Second to Third streets between 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., on Tucker Street from Third to Center Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the alley between High Street and Grant Street, from North Street to First Street from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

