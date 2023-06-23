After a life-shattering tragedy, when is it no longer "too soon" to crack a joke? When is it “OK” to once again feel like yourself?

Hanford native Christy Camara explores the grieving process in her new book, “Can I Still Be Funny After My Son's Murder?: Memories and Grief With a Splash of Sarcasm — My Life Before and After Wyland’s Tragic Death.”

“I guess I felt like I was starting to forget the memories of my son and I thought, what better way to remember them but to write them down, to journal them and then it just started flowing out,” Camara said.

