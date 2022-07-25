Selma City Manager Fernando Santillan is announced this week that Amy Smart will be the next Community Services director for the City of Selma.
“I am extremely proud to appoint Amy Smart as Selma’s next Community Services director. Amy’s energy, vision, creativity, and enthusiasm are unmatched and I have no doubt that she will exceed all expectations in her new role,” Santillan said.
Smart has been with the City serving as the Economic Development Analyst.
Prior to working with the City, Smart served as the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce President & CEO for nearly five years. During her tenure as a CEO, she earned several awards including Kings County Woman of the Year for 2020 and the California’s 21st Congressional District Valiant Award, which honors exceptional women who have made a positive impact in the Central Valley.
Prior to her chamber work, Smart served for 10 years as the Regional Community Services Director for Liberty Military Housing overseeing multiple military installations across California including NAS Lemoore. Smart was directly responsible for managing a highly motivated team of event and marketing professionals who planned events and community service programs specifically designed for military families.
Smart recognizes the important role that community services programs play in a community. With her background in both economic development and community services she is ready to help build upon the legacy that Mikal Kirchner has built.
“I am incredibly honored to be able to take what Mikal has created over his career and continue the mission of strengthening our community through quality of life programs and finding creative ways to expand and enhance our park space,” Smart said.
Mrs. Smart has three children and is married to FRC West Command Master Chief Kenneth Smart, who has been serving in the US Navy for over 25 years.
Smart will replace long time Community Services Director Mikal Kirchner who will be retiring in August.