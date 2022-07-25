Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce CEO honored during inaugural 2020 Valiant Awards

Amy Smart 

 Contributed

Selma City Manager Fernando Santillan is announced this week that Amy Smart will be the next Community Services director for the City of Selma.

“I am extremely proud to appoint Amy Smart as Selma’s next Community Services director. Amy’s energy, vision, creativity, and enthusiasm are unmatched and I have no doubt that she will exceed all expectations in her new role,” Santillan said.

Smart has been with the City serving as the Economic Development Analyst.

Recommended for you