The American Legion Auxiliary Kingsburg Unit 191 has chosen Trista Fry from Kingsburg High School and Primavera Vargas Leon from Selma High School to represent their unit as 2022 Girls State delegates.
This is the 79th Session of the American Legion Auxiliary California Girls State to be held Monday, June 27 through Saturday, July 2, 2022. The weeklong event will be held at Sacramento State. The delegates were selected based on the following criteria: interview, scholastic achievement, leadership ability and moral character.
They will join 540+ 11th grade students from all over the state of California.
The American Legion Auxiliary California Girls State is a leadership program designed to increase awareness and knowledge of governmental processes while teaching young women about the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship.
Delegates come away with a greater appreciation of the American Flag and of the sacrifices made by our veterans. While at ALA California Girls State, they will have the opportunity to make friends among more than 540 outstanding young women throughout California and have a fun and inspiring week they'll remember for the rest of their lives, according to a release.
The President of American Legion Auxiliary Kingsburg Unit 191 is Debra Hurado and Girls State Chairman is Mary King. Primavera Vargas Leon, SHS is monetarily supported by Selma American Legion Post 12.
Last year’s 2021 Girls State Citizens are Nadia Garabedian representing Kingsburg High School and Sakshi Palav representing Selma High School.