Patients seeking emergency care in Selma can expect a faster, more seamless experience thanks to the completion of a multi-phase expansion project at Adventist Health Selma, according to a press release.
A new rapid medical evaluation (RME) treatment room and triage area are among the many improvements made to the fully remodeled emergency department, which also features twice as many patient beds as before, for a total of 16.
Between the extra space and a newer, more efficient workflow, emergency department staff say patients can expect to be seen and treated faster, allowing them to go home sooner. They’ll also reportedly spend less time in the waiting room.
“We want this to be a place that people feel confident that they’re going to get the care that they deserve, and that they’re going to get it in a timely manner,” said Adventist Health Selma Emergency Department Director Don Calhoun.
In 2021, there were more than 30,000 visits to Adventist Health Selma’s emergency room. While many of those patients were from Selma, thousands came from Fresno, Sanger, Kingsburg and other Central Valley cities. Emergency department patients waited an average of 10 minutes to be seen by a provider.
“We’re known to be fast,” said Elaine McMahon, lead registered nurse, adding that the emergency department staff feels like a family. “Everyone helps each other here, and we strive on being a team here. I feel like we do offer the best care possible.”
As part of the expansion project, the emergency department lobby was also remodeled, providing a more spacious and comfortable experience for patients.
“Adventist Health staff have been honored to serve Selma for more than two decades,” Patient Care Executive Laurie Taggart said. “Just as the Valley is growing, so are we. We will continue to deliver high-quality and compassionate care to our community members.”
The emergency department expansion was part of a multimillion-dollar investment into improvements at the hospital, first approved by Adventist Health in 2014. In February 2020, Adventist Health Selma opened a new state-of-the-art intensive care unit featuring six patient beds. Employee and community donors also provided thousands of dollars in funding for the hospital improvements.