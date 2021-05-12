SELMA — When Clarissa Moreno stepped back onto the field at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State memories of softball success quickly returned to her mind.
As a member of the Selma High Bears, Moreno helped lead the Bears to two straight Central Section Championships in 2017 and 2018. On May 8, Moreno returned to the same venue this time donning the Orange of the Boise State Broncos, where she is currently in her freshman season.
“It is so awesome dreaming about this moment. As a little kid I always wanted to play on this field,” Moreno said. “Even after playing in Valley championships, it is cool to be back.”
Moreno, who graduated from Selma High in 2020, had a pinch-hit in the game but was unable to reach base. The Broncos fell in the first game of a double-header to the Bulldogs 7-0 and lost the second game 5-3. Despite the loses, Moreno still was thrilled to play back in the Valley and in front of family.
“I just have to keep working hard in everything I do, and my dreams come true,” Moreno said. “My family is very proud of me and it is very cool to see them here.”
Moreno entered game three on May 9 as a pinch-runner.
Moreno has appeared in 27 games for the Broncos (19-23 overall, 10-11 in the Mountain West) this season mostly as a pinch runner. She has scored six runs and has four stolen bases.
The Selma native is proud to be representing Selma at Boise State.
“Coming from a Bear to a Bronco it is very cool. I get flashbacks from Valley and getting the last catch I got and all the memories,” Moreno said. “I feel like I have improved from the beginning of the season and with everything going and I am just going to keep working hard.”
The Broncos end their 2021 season May 14 and May 15 in a three-game series in Boise against Nevada.
Moreno was part of three Central Section winning teams at Selma High — two in softball and one in basketball — and played for a Valley title in volleyball. The Bears volleyball team finished as the runner up in the Division V bracket in 2018.
During her junior season on the diamond, Moreno batted .380 with five home runs, 28 RBIs, 30 hits, and scored 24 runs. Moreno earned First Team honors in the Central Sequoia League as a junior.
On the hardwood, Moreno was part of a historic Selma girls basketball team that won its first Central Section championship in program history. Moreno was a 2018-19 CSL First Team selection after averaging 11.0 points 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game game against league opponents. In volleyball, Moreno had the second most kills for the Bears at 191 as a junior.
