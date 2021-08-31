It only took 11 seconds for Madera to take control Friday night against an inexperienced Selma Bear squad in the 2021 high school football opener at Staley Stadium.
Madera reached the end zone on the second play from scrimmage. It was the first of five first half touchdowns on the way to a 35-0 win over the Bears. All of the scoring came in the first half as officials used a running clock in the second half by mutual consent. It was the season opener for both teams due to health and safety protocols.
Selma returns home (conditions permitting) this Friday night to face the 2-0 Sunnyside High School Wildcats. Sunnyside is coming off wins over Golden Valley of Merced 30-28 and South Bakersfield 23-13 last Friday night.
Transfer quarterback Beau Green scored the first touchdown on a 55-yard run and passed for 228 yards and three more touchdowns. He completed 10 of 13 passes.
Even though Selma held just over an eight-minute advantage in time of possession, the Coyotes out gained the Bears 394 yards to 140.
The Bears were without senior quarterback Paul Rodriguez, who was sidelined for violation of school rules.
Without Rodriguez, Selma did not complete a pass in three attempts.
Selma had 10 different players carry the ball, finishing with 140 net yards.
Madera averaged 11.6 yards per play.
Selma High head coach Matt Logue sounded like the coach of a team that lost 35-0.
‘We struggled to tackle,’ said Logue. "But there were some good things. We moved the ball on the ground. But we didn’t have those big explosive plays. And with Paul being out, our passing game just isn’t where it needs to be. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We just have to try get a little better each day.”
The coach knows that Sunnyside will be another challenge.
Selma did have success in the junior varsity contest, as Coach Keith Berry’s squad rolled to a 33-15 victory. The hosts jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead. Elias Navarette led the way with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
