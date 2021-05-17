Selma Hoops roundup
The Selma High Bears boys basketball team is now 5-1 on the season following a 66-37 victory over Lindsay High School on May 12 at Selma High School. The Bears lost to Liberty-Madera 72-54 on May 8.
In the game against Lindsay, Selma High jumped out to a 28-16 halftime lead and rolled to the victory. Selma High traveled to play Kingsburg on May 18. No score was available at press time. They then return to Selma on May 20 against Madera South High.
The Bears end the season with two final home games on Monday, May 24 against Madera High School and a game on Tuesday, May 25 against Kingsburg High School.
Girls Basketball
The Selma High girls basketball team is now 4-3 overall following a 55-30 win over Lindsay High on May 11. The Bears then fell to Strathmore High 64-59 on May 12. Both games were played at Selma High School.
In the Bears win against Lindsay, Audrey Gonzales led the way scoring 26 points. Mia Harris added six points. No states were available for the game against Strathmore.
The Bears played Kingsburg on May 18. No score was available at press time. They then will host Madera South on Thursday, May 20, before ending the season with two home games against Madera High and Kingsburg High on May 24 and May 25.
Kingsburg Basketball
The Kingsburg Vikings boys basketball team is now 2-4 on the season following a 78-55 win over Dinuba High School on May 11, and a 62-57 win over Hanford High on May 12. No stats were available for the wins.
The Vikings played Madera South on May 17 and Selma on May 18. No scores were available at press time. They then will play Hanford West on May 19.
