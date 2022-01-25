Zoorassic Park is returning to Fresno Chaffee Zoo throughout the spring and summer.
This all-new exhibit features the largest collection of giant, life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs from world-renowned dinosaur expert, “Dino” Don Lessem. This special, limited-time exhibit educates guests about paleontology, ancient California and other exciting topics Zoorassic Park opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 4.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo members have early access during Member Preview Day on Feb. 4. The exhibit will run through Sept. 5, 2022.
Ticket prices are as follows and a Zoorassic Park Season Pass is also available for Fresno Chaffee Zoo Members.
Admission:
- Adults (12 and up): $6
- Children (2-11): $5
- Babies 1 and under: Free
Fresno Chaffee Zoo Members:
- Membership Season Pass: $36
- Adults (12 and up): $5
- Children (2-11): $4
- Babies 1 and under: Free
Total Zoo Experience tickets are also available and offer the best value as well as convenience to pre-plan a full day of fun at the Zoo. Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets at www.fresnochaffeezoo.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.