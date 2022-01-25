Dinosaurs return to the Valley

A pair of dinosaurs greet visitors at the Zoorassic Park exhibit at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in this 2020 file photo. The zoo's popular Zoorassic Park exhibit returns in February.

 Parker Bowman/The Sentinel

Zoorassic Park is returning to Fresno Chaffee Zoo throughout the spring and summer.

This all-new exhibit features the largest collection of giant, life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs from world-renowned dinosaur expert, “Dino” Don Lessem. This special, limited-time exhibit educates guests about paleontology, ancient California and other exciting topics Zoorassic Park opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 4.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo members have early access during Member Preview Day on Feb. 4. The exhibit will run through Sept. 5, 2022.

Ticket prices are as follows and a Zoorassic Park Season Pass is also available for Fresno Chaffee Zoo Members.

Admission:

  • Adults (12 and up): $6
  • Children (2-11): $5
  • Babies 1 and under: Free

Fresno Chaffee Zoo Members:

  • Membership Season Pass: $36
  • Adults (12 and up): $5
  • Children (2-11): $4
  • Babies 1 and under: Free

Total Zoo Experience tickets are also available and offer the best value as well as convenience to pre-plan a full day of fun at the Zoo. Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets at www.fresnochaffeezoo.org.

