Daisy is one of the many women volunteering in construction at the local Porterville Kingdom Hall.

With her hard hat in hand, 17-year-old Daisy waves goodbye to her parents as she steps onto the Kingdom Hall construction site to join the volunteer HVAC crew.

Daisy, who has an interest in construction, chose to spend the summer of 2022 volunteering on the construction site of a new Kingdom Hall in Porterville.

"I've never been so happy to be a part of something and learn new skills – to go somewhere safe and work with people that feel the same way," said Daisy. "It's been unlike any other experience."

Women represent only 3.9% of tradespeople working in construction nationally, according to a report by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research that cites U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

By contrast, the Witnesses’ construction projects regularly see large percentages of female volunteers, both skilled and unskilled, according to a release from the organization.

“We would be lost without our vast number of women volunteers,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Their attention to detail, high quality of work and infectious enthusiasm are all vital to the success of our building projects.”

