Last week’s article focused on explaining the texts and documents that make up the Old and New Testament. This week’s edition will explain how the Bible was brought from the original manuscripts and copies into the English language. 

The English language has a wealth of Bible translations. Over the last century, around 500 English versions of the Bible have been created. There are currently close to 100 versions in print. One website, biblegateway.com, provides 62 different versions of the English Bible that can be compared and analyzed to see which translations communicate the original author’s words and meaning the most accurately. There is a high premium placed on accurate translation because Christians believe, “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness.” (ESV)

The reason there are so many translations in English is because of differing goals and philosophies on the translation teams. The method of translation is often depicted on a chart with the most narrow “word-for-word” translations on one side and the most broad “paraphrase” translations on the other side of the chart. I refer to “word-for-word” translations as narrow because the translators are seeking to match each word from the original Hebrew, Aramaic, and Greek with the closest English equivalent. 

Pastor Tim serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

