Chad Fagundes

Peace doesn’t come as easily today as it used to when I was a kid. The older I get, the more responsibility I accumulate. Responsibility isn’t bad but it can be heavy. 

Responsibility isn’t the only thing we carry. We carry baggage from the past, the constant intake of social media, and many other things that can cause our minds to feel full. A full mind can cause both physical and mental disorders. 

A heavy mind is a consequence of the fall of man. We try to hold all the things together because we chose, and still choose, to be our own gods. We have a desire to do things our own way and we are paying dearly for it. Having to steer our own lives with our limited view isn’t a blessing, it's a consequence of our rebellion. 

Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

