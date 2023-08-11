What’s happening at HMTC this week, next week, the week after, and the next few months? Much!

Frist off, an HMTC Short Film Showcase. This is our first and already turning out nicely. Films from local film makers have been submitted. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Tickets for this is online now. We have a good mixture of short films to showcase artists of the San Joaquin Valley.

Second, we have the Bad Company Comedy Group. These comedians are from Bakersfield and they hit comedy spots around the San Joaquin Valley. Their show at our Lil’ Brick is Sept. 15.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural theater Company. 

Tags

Recommended for you