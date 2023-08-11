What’s happening at HMTC this week, next week, the week after, and the next few months? Much!
Frist off, an HMTC Short Film Showcase. This is our first and already turning out nicely. Films from local film makers have been submitted. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Tickets for this is online now. We have a good mixture of short films to showcase artists of the San Joaquin Valley.
Second, we have the Bad Company Comedy Group. These comedians are from Bakersfield and they hit comedy spots around the San Joaquin Valley. Their show at our Lil’ Brick is Sept. 15.
On Sept. 23 HMTC is bringing Chris Cope to the theater.. He’s a hilarious standup comedian and has been on the Jimmy Kimmel show and slew of other late-night shows. I encourage you to go on YouTube and see how hilarious he is. When not on land doing his comedy, he is performing on cruise ships. His comedy is for all ages. We are excited to host him. Tickets are available on our website now.
The annual Hanford Monologue Slam is back and is a hybrid of past versions. Participants can come in person to do their monologue or send a video. The video and in-person contestants will be judged that night. Prize money will be awarded to the top three. It’s planned for Sept. 30. Contestants need to apply on our website.
On Oct. 7, we are turning into a music venue. If you don’t know what darkwave industrial goth music is, here’s a good opportunity to find out. The Local TV will perform at the Lil’ Brick. A local visual artist will also be there to display her art during the show.
At 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 15, we will host a Sunday treat for the whole family — the story of Don Quixote with marionette-puppets. Some of the puppets were made in the Czech Republic. The others are handmade locally. Tickets for both are available on our website.
Nov. 2, as always, we will host Hanford Dia de Los Muertos at the mall. Music, poetry, mariachi, art, and artisans will be on hand. It's always a fun time, especially when the public comes in dressed in Dia de los Muertos garb.
Dec. 2-3 we will have our second One Act play festival. Four shows that weekend and again, original material. This will be our second one act play festival. The first was last month.
Thanks to all those who support us. We look forward to having you join us for one or all our events.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the executive artistic director of the Hanford Multicultural theater Company.