P.A.T.Y.'Studio and PS Traveling Dance Company Present “The Ultimate Dance Experience” at the Hanford Civic Auditorium from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 15.
"P.A.T.Y.'Studio will host a one-week dance workshop with our highest-level instructors where dancers will train bootcamp style and learn different styles," organizers said in a release.
The workshop will concludes with the event on July 15. The event will consist of a dance competition for an opportunity to win cash prizes totaling over $500 plus trophies and medals, performances from special guest artists, and it will end with a big bang dance Latin social party.
The competition will be judged by guest artists including Phil Garvin from the KINJAZ, Christopher and Krystal Jennings, choreographers of "So You Think You Can Dance."
The Official "Selena" film car will be in the venue to take pictures for guests with a VIP pass, a Selena costume contest will result in a $100 prize.
“This event will bring our community together and bring a united hype that will be a memorable event that will last a lifetime," said Patricia Diaz, owner and director of P.A.T.Y.’Studio.
The event will feature special guest artist Mia Mei, pop singer of Bash Town Music. Students who participated in the workshop will get to dance and join her on stage as she performs her newest hit “Stop and Wonder”
“I am excited to dance with the young dancers,” said Mia Mei.
The event will conclude with a Salsa and Bachata Dance Party from 8 p.m. to midnight, also featuring a Bachata live class from Carlos and Bianca, local salsa dance team Enchilate Salsa Team and Erika Saucillo Rivera and DJ Cesar Munoz.
“Let’s stay in unity and share our love for dance with others is our goal and we are happy to be a part of this event,” said Bianca, Bachata instructor of P.A.T.Y.’Studio.
A beer garden, food trucks and vendors will be at the event.
For more information please call (559) 410-8487.