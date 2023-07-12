Jovan Armand Music Release Party
Jovan Armand and Mia Mei, right, at the Jovan Armand Music Release Party at Club Bahia in Los Angeles, California on May 9, 2023. Mei will perform in Hanford Saturday. 

 Faye Sadou, Media Punch, AP

P.A.T.Y.'Studio and PS Traveling Dance Company Present “The Ultimate Dance Experience” at the Hanford Civic Auditorium from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 15.

"P.A.T.Y.'Studio will host a one-week dance workshop with our highest-level instructors where dancers will train bootcamp style and learn different styles," organizers said in a release. 

The workshop will concludes with the event on July 15. The event will consist of a dance competition for an opportunity to win cash prizes totaling over $500 plus trophies and medals, performances from special guest artists, and it will end with a big bang dance Latin social party.

