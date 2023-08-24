In partnership with Helm & Sons Amusements, the Tulare County Fair will offer free carnival rides included with paid admission on Thursday,
Helms & Sons Amusements, Tulare County Fair’s chosen carnival partner, will bring nearly 40 rides for the 2023 fair.
For the bigger rides, fairgoers will find time-tested favorites like the Zipper, as well as new rides such as the Medusa and the Himalaya. The fair will also see the Vertigo Swings and the Super Shot again this year.
For our younger thrill seekers in the “kiddie” ride section, classic Carousel, the Cool Bears, and the Alpine Slide will return. There will also be 15 more rides for the little ones to choose from.
“Davey Helm and his crew always bring us the best of the best! We are beyond excited to offer a free carnival day, and hope the community enjoys it,” said CEO Dena Rizzardo in a release.
Games will still require digital ticket credits, which can be purchased on-site at the ticket kiosks located in the carnival.
The fair will run from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 17.
For tickets and other information, please visit https:/Awww.tcfair.org/p/the-fair or call 559-686-4707.