Country artist Clay Walker rehearses prior to an AFC Wild Card NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. Walker will perform at this year's Tulare County Fair in September. 

 Eric Christian Smith

The 2023 Tulare County Fair will be full of thrilling rides, fun food, great music, a demolition derby, livestock competitions and more.

Helms & Sons Amusements will bring the best of their best, with favorite rides such as the Super Shot and The Zipper! In addition, they will bring over 15 "kiddie" rides for the younger thrill seekers.

The Michelob Ultra & Bud Light stage will be the center of attention for music lovers each day of the Fair, from Sept. 13 through 17. Kicking us off on Wednesday night will be Reno rockers Huckleberry Road; Thursday features up and coming genre-bending artist Blanco Brown; On Friday, country king Clay Walker comes to the stage; Saturday promises more country fun with Sawyer Brown, and the evening will close out on Sunday with three bands — Grupo Vennus, Raza Obrera and Los Fugitivos.

