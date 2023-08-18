The 2023 Tulare County Fair will be full of thrilling rides, fun food, great music, a demolition derby, livestock competitions and more.
Helms & Sons Amusements will bring the best of their best, with favorite rides such as the Super Shot and The Zipper! In addition, they will bring over 15 "kiddie" rides for the younger thrill seekers.
The Michelob Ultra & Bud Light stage will be the center of attention for music lovers each day of the Fair, from Sept. 13 through 17. Kicking us off on Wednesday night will be Reno rockers Huckleberry Road; Thursday features up and coming genre-bending artist Blanco Brown; On Friday, country king Clay Walker comes to the stage; Saturday promises more country fun with Sawyer Brown, and the evening will close out on Sunday with three bands — Grupo Vennus, Raza Obrera and Los Fugitivos.
The Fair will also offer two incredible acts on the Family Stage: Vikki Gasko Green, the magical ventriloquist; and returning again, Kiddle Karoo’s Barnyard!
Other acts can also be caught strolling around the grounds daily, including the Umbrella Ship stilt-walkers, Train Tours, Animal Cracker conspiracy stilt walkers, the Wilder Show, fire dancers, Balloonacy and the Mariachi Divas.
The Community Stage will highlight local favorites such as DC-13, the Josh Day Band, Flash Drive and No Stringz Attached. More local acts are expected to be announced.
Fairgoers will also experience a Destruction Derby on Saturday, Sept. 16th in the Grandstands; livestock competitions taking place throughout the week; and more delicious food than anyone could ever dream of eating.
The Fair will run from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 17. For tickets and other information, please visit https://www.tcfair.org/p/the-fair or call 559-686-4707.