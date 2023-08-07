The train rolled through Selma Friday evening – albeit at a smaller scale than normal.
The Fresno Model Railroad Club hosted a meet and greet event for the public at its headquarters at the historic train depot building in Pioneer Village.
“Basically it’s a club for old men who still play with toys,” said member Dave Theis, with a laugh. “They’re a little more sophisticated, though, of course.”
The two-story depot houses an elaborate miniature landscape of the West. Models at various scales zoom through tiny mountains, around small lakes and even through a miniature re-creation of the greater Selma and Fresno areas, complete with real-life landmarks.
The technology used in the setup has advanced since the days of just switching on a transformer to make the trains go, Theis said.
“We’ve got radio-controlled [trains] and some are digital. There are even models that operate off your phone. So we’re in the 21st century in terms of operating these trains," he said.
Theis joined the group, which has been around “for decades,” about eight years ago as a way of spending more time with his father, who is 86.
“It has created a common bond between the two of us. It’s just been outstanding,” he said.
While Theis joked that the club is for “old men,” he points out that all age demographics do, in fact, make up the club’s members. This is easy to see, glancing around at approximately 70 people who came to the meet and greet event.
Many children carried around small trains, the youngest barely able to walk. Teens as well as middle-aged and senior club members looked on excitedly as a planned meeting with a model manufacturer began under the shady trees of the park.
“The stuff they’re going to show tonight is rivet-counter, or museum-quality, stuff. Just an amazing level of detail,” Theis said.
Rivet-counting in the model world describes the accuracy of a miniature model and the degree to which hobbyists expect a 1:87, for example, scale train to match the lifesize version.
Representatives from ScaleTrains visited the group, drawing in train enthusiasts from as far as Fresno, Visalia and Hanford, to discuss the hobby and discuss their new company.
“I’ve been in the hobby since I was a little kid. I started at about 4 years old with Marx O-gauge train set,” said ScaleTrains president Shane Wilson. “Then I went to HO [scale]; I opened a hobby store when I was 16 and then went to work for a hobby distributor at 21 and the rest is history.”
ScaleTrains, founded in 2014, is on a grassroots tour of all 50 states to get the word out about their company. The tour began in 2020, a time when, perhaps paradoxically, the hobby was seeing new life.
“It’s been amazing since COVID because it caused people to make connections on social media. Traditionally, our industry has been the over 50 crowd and we’ve really seen that come down into the 20s because of the connections people have been making. We’re really excited. We think there’s a lot of growth to come in the hobby,” Wilson said.
ScaleTrains, headquartered in Tennessee, has visited more than a dozen states so far on its tour. For more information, visit https://www.scaletrains.com/.
The Fresno Model Railroad Club’s headquarters is located in Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzalez Pkwy. It is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 559-287-3235 or email fresnomodelrrc@gmail.com. The group can also be found online on Instagram and Facebook.