Pizza Planet/Video World has been a staple for Valley residents looking for a night of fun since the mid-‘90s, but it may soon be game over.
Owner Gary Marshall is looking to retire, and is selling the iconic restaurant and arcade, located at 1900 Floral Ave. in Selma.
“It’s been a good run and I’ve always enjoyed it,” Marshall said. “It’s been a good experience for me, I’ve got to meet a lot of good people and we have great customers, but I’m almost 70, and the wife has been saying, ‘When are we going to retire?’ and she’s right. It’s time.”
Marshall said that the community has always supported his establishment and it’s been a popular place for local school sports teams to celebrate after a game. Dozens of Pop Warner football trophies and photos decorate the walls.
“The kids that I’ve seen grow up and come up through the ranks, they’ll come in and say, ‘I used to come in here when I was a kid,’ and they come in and play the same games,” Marshall said.
“And now they have kids that are playing,” said Marshall’s wife, Anita.
Marshall owned a small Selma video rental store in the early ‘90s, but looked to expand to better compete with a new corporate chain that would soon be coming to town.
“I knew Blockbuster was coming in so I decided to go big or get out,” he said, adding jokingly, “I kind of wish I had gotten out.”
The expansion of Blockbuster Video in the ‘90s steamrolled over most independent, mom and pop video stores before ultimately closing most if its own locations in 2014. Despite the fact that the video rental side of Pizza Planet has been discontinued, Marshall is satisfied with the knowledge that Pizza Planet outlasted the mega corporation.
“That was my intention. I’m just hard-headed enough to say, ‘I’m going to outlast the big boy,’” he said.
Pizza Planet (aka Video World) opened in its current location in 1996. Originally, solely a video store with a handful of pinball machines, Marshall eventually added a kitchen to serve pizza and expanded the pinball, arcade and billiards games. For about a decade, the video rentals were the business’ claim to fame and top earner, Marshall said.
The video side of the business closed up in 2015 amid a sea change that saw video rentals move to streaming and on-demand services.
“We donated thousands and thousands [of VHS tapes and DVDs] to AMVETS,” Anita said.
The business now focuses on its pizza and of course, the pinball, which has seen renewed popularity thanks to interest in ‘80s pop culture nostalgia brought about, in part, by shows like “Stranger Things.”
“The pins are actually making a strong comeback. They’re more popular than ever now,” he said, adding that he regularly sees pinball enthusiasts from all over the Valley. “I’ve got the biggest selection of pins in a 150-mile radius.”
Pizza Planet has about two dozen pinball machines, including Gilligan’s Island, Phantom of the Opera, South Park, Austin Powers, The Twilight Zone and many others, including one that many connoisseurs say is the best of all time.
“The newest one I have is Medieval Madness. That one is probably the No. 1 pin ever built. I was lucky enough to track one down about four years ago and buy it. It’s a hard-to-find item, but is well-documented as being the best pin ever built,” Marshall said.
The restaurant is also lined with classic ‘80s and ‘90s arcade games like “Mortal Kombat,” “The Simpsons,” “Marvel vs. Streetfighter,” “Ms. Pac-Man” and more.
Now Marshall is looking to sell the business and retire. He hopes that the buyers also have a love for pinball, pool and pizza that matches his own, but accepts that a buyer may have other plans.
“When you sell something, you don’t decide what they do with it, they decide that. But I would love to see them keep it with this format,” Marshall said.
Marshall, who bought his first arcade cabinet at an auction in Hanford, said that any buyer who chooses to keep the format alive will get some extra benefits.
“I talked to one guy who might want to buy who said, ‘I used to come in here all the time and eat your pizza and play your games’ and I said, ‘well, if you buy the place, you can eat the pizza all you want.’”
Pizza Planet is open from noon to 8 p.m. weekdays and noon to 9 p.m. on weekends. It is closed on Monday.