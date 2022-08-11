Pizza Planet/Video World has been a staple for Valley residents looking for a night of fun since the mid-‘90s, but it may soon be game over.

Owner Gary Marshall is looking to retire, and is selling the iconic restaurant and arcade, located at 1900 Floral Ave. in Selma.

“It’s been a good run and I’ve always enjoyed it,” Marshall said. “It’s been a good experience for me, I’ve got to meet a lot of good people and we have great customers, but I’m almost 70, and the wife has been saying, ‘When are we going to retire?’ and she’s right. It’s time.”

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you