A couple of days ago I officiated a funeral for my friend, Bryan. Bryan was 49 years old and died from cancer. I met Bryan eight months ago and he was a shining light. He was full of life and didn’t go to the grave very easily. He went through some really difficult situations and then, to top it all off, his body was in agony the last couple of months of his life. He was a fighter and death took him too early.

Bryan’s funeral wasn’t my first and it won’t be my last. I have realized over the last 10-12 years that death isn’t fair. Death doesn’t have prejudice, it does not care about age, race or gender. It takes what it wants when it wants and that makes me angry.

This morning I have been grieving; grieving over my friends and family who have died and grieving over those that are plagued with sickness. If we aren’t careful, grief can take us to really bad places. Grief has a way about it that seems fitting but at the same time we can get too comfortable in it.

Chad Fagundes is Men’s and Outreach Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at chad@kchanford.com or 559-582-1528.

 

