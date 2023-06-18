“Is the church essential?”
That is the question posed in a new documentary that will be released in theaters later this summer. The movie is called “The Essential Church” and is produced by Grace Productions, which is a ministry of Grace Community Church.
The documentary’s website invites the viewer to “Journey with us as we rediscover why the Church is essential and how we prove that our stand remains true from a scientific, legal and, most importantly, Biblical perspective.” More info can be found at https://essentialchurchmovie.com.
As I watched the trailer for the movie, I was reminded of all the turmoil and difficulty that my immediate family and our church family went through during the COVID pandemic. I still remember the date when the executive orders were given to shelter in place.
It was March 19, 2020. We had been told all Californians had to stay in their homes for at least two weeks in order to flatten the curve of the coronavirus. Executive Order N-33-20 identified 16 critical infrastructure sectors “whose assets, systems, and networks, whether physical or virtual, are considered so vital to the United States that their incapacitation, or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, economic security, public health or safety, or any combination thereof.” Our governor went on to write, “I order that Californians working in these 16 critical infrastructure sectors may continue their work because of the importance of these sectors to Californians’ health and well-being.”
I remember looking over the document that identified which industries were essential and which were not. The 16 industry sectors had been given by the federal government. They included critical manufacturing, food and agriculture and the healthcare and public health sector. I took the time to look into the public health sector and I felt pastoral work could fit under the Public Health Sector because the spiritual health of an individual was essential for maintaining “Californian’s health and well-being.”
I remember being at the post office during those early weeks and one of the people in line asked if my work was essential. With a clear conscience, I told the lady I was involved in essential work. I knew God expected me to shepherd his flock and serve the spiritual and physical needs of our people, regardless of whether there was a war, a plague or a pandemic. Hebrews 10:24-25 says, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.”
I kept thinking about that verse whenever new restrictions were put in place. I couldn’t help reflecting on how believers gathered in the catacombs (underground tombs) of Rome during the persecutions of Nero and Diocletian. I thought about how believers ministered to the sick and dying during the Black Plague of Europe. I thought about how modern Christians in China gather in secret house churches because the government has restricted where and how they are allowed to worship.
Our church family took all our services online. Our church staff frantically learned how to set up a livestream and then we had to make sure all our people had access to it. We started using Zoom for our staff meetings and for weekly meetings. I remember organizing a Passover Seder meal with a livestream from our home! As the months passed by, we realized we would have to adapt to the federal, state, and county-wide restrictions. When the restrictions lifted, our leadership team decided to offer services over the radio at church. People drove up and watched the service, while tuning into 102.5 FM. Later people gathered on the lawn to worship together, while social distancing. We were finally able to go back indoors to worship, while providing hand sanitizer and face masks. We went out of our way to work with the county officials and the board of supervisors. We did all that work because we were convinced that the work of the church is essential.
It wasn’t until Feb. 23, 2023 that our governor officially ended the state of emergency. That means that our state was under COVID restrictions for almost three years. It is remarkable to look back and consider how our lives were impacted by the virus and the federal, state and county guidelines. It is encouraging to me to see how God was able to sustain his people during the pandemic. It gives me hope that Christians will be able to continue to thrive, regardless of what difficulties come our way. 1 John 4:4 can be a great encouragement to believers today, “Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.”
Pastor Tim Dinkins serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com.