tim dinkins mug xyz
“Is the church essential?”

That is the question posed in a new documentary that will be released in theaters later this summer. The movie is called “The Essential Church” and is produced by Grace Productions, which is a ministry of Grace Community Church.

The documentary’s website invites the viewer to “Journey with us as we rediscover why the Church is essential and how we prove that our stand remains true from a scientific, legal and, most importantly, Biblical perspective.” More info can be found at https://essentialchurchmovie.com.

Pastor Tim Dinkins serves at Grace Bible Church Hanford. He can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com.

