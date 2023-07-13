Veterinary given vaccines have been a proven method to prevent catastrophic diseases in pets for many decades. Despite the medical evidence, some owners are not diligent about providing their pet veterinary-given vaccines. For some, it is a nonchalant attitude in which owners naively think it won’t happen to them. For others, it is a financial decision. They decide the vet visit and vaccines are too costly, so they forgo vaccinating their pets. In either case, this can be a dangerous and costly mistake. In addition to the prevention of the diseases each vaccine was created to prevent, veterinary given vaccines come with some additional benefits.

First, not all vaccines are created equal. Did you know that cats are at risk of cancer at the vaccine site? For example, adjuvant cat vaccines (less costly vaccines which include ingredients that cause the immune system to respond to an immunization), have a risk of vaccine induced sarcoma. According to statistics gathered from the National Institutes of Health, cats have an approximate risk of 1 in 1,000 to develop this cancer when vaccinated with the less expensive feline vaccine. In my hospital, we only carry nonadjuvanted vaccines. These more expensive vaccines called Purevax vaccines have been specially designed to elicit a protective immune response without the addition of adjuvants. As a matter of fact, the vaccine manufacturer is so sure of their product, they provide a warranty in which they would pay for your cat’s veterinary care if a vaccine induced sarcoma develops following the administration of a Purevax vaccine.

Next, at Karing for Kreatures, we give all cat vaccines very low on the limb rather than the “old school” scruff given vaccine location. This means that in the unlikely event that your cat develops a sarcoma, despite the highest quality vaccine, amputation would be an option. I have a personal friend whose cat developed vaccine induced sarcoma in the neck, so amputation was not a treatment option. Further, we give each vaccine in a specific location. This allows us to better track which vaccine caused an allergic reaction in the pet. Each vaccine has a specific location, so I can see which limb is inflamed thereby identifying which vaccine the pet has a sensitivity to.

Dr. Kaitlen Lawton-Betchel grew up in Lemoore. An alumni of West Hills College and Fresno Pacific University, she graduated from Midwestern University in Arizona with her doctorate of veterinary medicine and her business certificate. Dr. Kait currently practices out of Karing for Kreatures Veterinary Hospital, also known as K+K.

The hospital is located at 377 Hill St., Lemoore. To make an appointment, call 559-997-1121.

Her column usually runs every other Thursday.

