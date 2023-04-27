Theatergoers may get a little extra off the top at the Visalia Players’ newest show.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” runs at the Ice House Theater April 28-May 23 and it’s a show that director Kelly Ventura has long wanted to bring to the local stage, saying he specifically wanted to present local theatergoers with the dark, gothic melodrama of the piece.

“It was always something I wanted to do, [bring] that dark feel to it,” Ventura  said.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

