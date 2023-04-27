Theatergoers may get a little extra off the top at the Visalia Players’ newest show.
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” runs at the Ice House Theater April 28-May 23 and it’s a show that director Kelly Ventura has long wanted to bring to the local stage, saying he specifically wanted to present local theatergoers with the dark, gothic melodrama of the piece.
“It was always something I wanted to do, [bring] that dark feel to it,” Ventura said.
The Visalia Players will adapt the Hugh Wheeler/Stephen Sondheim musical, which is itself based on a penny dreadful story. It opened on Broadway in 1979, subsequently winning the Best Musical Tony Award. Becoming immensely popular despite some ghoulish themes and theatrics, it was adapted for film by Tim Burton in 2007 and is currently back on Broadway starring Josh Groban.
The story follows Todd, a man fresh out of prison for a crime he didn’t commit. As he learns of the terrible fate of the family he was forced to leave behind, he can see only one course of action – revenge.
"The question I asked the cast is ‘how far would you go to protect or defend, or in this case, to avenge, the people closest to you?’ And once I directed them in that way, rehearsals took on a very realistic tone,” Ventura said. “That’s the driving force. [Sweeney Todd] is just trying to put his family back together. And that’s something [actor] Joseph Ham is really able to bring across.”
A little revenge turns into a lucrative business as Todd begins not only murdering his victims, but cooking them into delicious pies with the help of a friend.
“He’s a sympathetic character, at least initially, and then he falls into madness and becomes this horrifying monster,” said actor Ham. “It’s that idea of vengeance and revenge corrupting the soul.”
Todd’s partner in crime is local cook, Mrs. Lovett, played here by Phae Elfont.
“She is a very fascinating woman. I think she wants to believe she’s doing the right thing for herself and for Sweeney Todd,” Elfont said. “She is willing to do whatever it takes to bring him the vengeance he feels he deserves and also fulfill her own selfish needs. She’s a very dedicated woman. I’ll put it that way.”
Elfont said that staying true to the characters’ struggles keeps this production grounded in emotional reality, avoiding campiness, even while the broader – and gorier – moments are presented.
“I think it’s important we pull out all of the sincerity in it, but I think there’s also humor in it. I firmly believe that the best way to access the most somber and macabre things in life is to find the comedy in them because that’s what’s going to guide us there ultimately,” said Elfont.
The play marks Elfont’s first production with the Visalia Players, having recently moved to the area from Florida.
Ham is also new to the Ice House Theatre, and while he has acted in productions of "Sweeney Todd"’ before, he has never led the show as the titular character. As a longtime fan, he calls it Sondheim’s best and is eager to perform, especially his favorite number, “Epiphany,” which comes at the end of the first act.
“The madness in his head just completely breaks loose,” Ham said. “He’s very brooding and subdued through most of the first act because of all of his pent up emotions and then finally in this moment, he just completely loses it. It’s a very cathartic moment.”
The show runs at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matiness on Sunday. For more information or tickets, visit https://www.visaliaicehouse.com or call (559) 734-3900. The Ice House Theater is located at 410 E. Race Ave., Visalia.