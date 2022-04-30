The Kingsburg Swedish Festival returns May 19-21.
Organized by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, the festival will take place in downtown Kingsburg, kicked off with a traditional pea soup/pancake supper at 5:30 p.m. that Thursday.
A Swedish dinner and heritage program will be presented from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21. Downtown will be active with heritage actors, vendors, open shops, food and more.
As is tradition, the community’s couples that are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversaries this year will be honored as part of the festivities. Here’s a look at some of the happy couples.
Larry and Shirley Esau
Larry is a native of Kingsburg and wife, Shirley, was born in Bergland, Michigan. She moved to Kingsburg the day after they were married, July 9, 1972.
Larry was an engineer until his retirement in 2011 and Shirley was an educator until retiring in 2015, though she remains an adjunct professor at Fresno Pacific University.
Larry and Shirley have been members of the Orchard Bible Fellowship Church for many years and have invested in the success of the Kingsburg Historic Depot. They have three children.
Bob and Cathie Wilkins
Bob worked in the wine industry before retirement while Cathie was employed for many years with Farm Credit. They were married in November 1972 after a seven-month courtship.
Cathie enjoys playing bridge and belongs to the Tuesday Club. Bob enjoys reading and staying active. Since retirement, they’ve enjoyed traveling.
Steve and Mary Nagle
Steve and Mary moved to Kingsburg in 1980, where he was a shop teacher at Kingsburg High. She was a school nurse at Kings River. They both retired in 2013.
Steve sang and played guitar at their wedding on Dec. 28, 1972, much to the surprise of Mary. He sang “Baby” by John Denver, with an extra part he wrote himself.
They attend Grace Church in Kingsburg and have one daughter and one granddaughter.
Dean and Lorie Johnston
Lorie grew up in Selma and Dean around Bakersfield. Both were longtime teachers in Kingsburg and both decided to retire in 2012. They attend First Baptist Church in Kingsburg and enjoy watching their grandchildren play sports.
First married, money was tight for the couple and so they’d eat cheap peanut butter and jelly sandwiches almost every day for lunch. Lorie said when she finished college, she’d never eat another PB&J sandwich again — and she hasn’t!
Steve and Linda McNaughton
Steve was born in Pasadena and grew up in Fresno, while Linda was born in Salt Lake City. The couple moved to Kingsburg in 1984, ultimately raising seven children, all of whom attended Kingsburg High School.
Steve worked as a chiropractor until retirement in 2021, while Linda worked as his office manager until she retired in 2019.
Their interests include an active membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and various hobbies. They have also traveled to places like New York, Texas, Idaho, Utah and Germany.