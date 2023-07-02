tim dinkins mug xyz
Buy Now

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) announced Saddleback Church of Orange County had been voted out of the denomination.

The vote was recorded as 9,437 votes (88.46%) supporting the removal and 1,212 votes (11.36%) rejecting the removal. This ended an ordeal that officially started at the 2021 SBC annual meeting in Nashville. At that time, a member of the SBC named Shadd Tibbs stated to the convention, “[I move that] we the Southern Baptist Convention, of June 2021, break fellowship with Saddleback Church, as they have ordained three ladies as pastors…at the very least, I am asking that the validity of this matter be looked into and report given at the 2022 Convention…” 

A committee was formed to consider whether Saddleback Church was “in friendly cooperation with the Convention” or not.  

Pastor Tim Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com.

Recommended for you