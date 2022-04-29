A Hanford woman has been named the 2022 Mrs. Lions Club of Fresno Unlimited.  

Rosenia Andres-Lontoc was awarded the honor at the fourth annual Mrs. Fresno Unlimited Lions Pageant Saturday, April 16, in Visalia.

“This pageant for a cause contributes a sense of comfort and belonging. It brings families together and enables people to reconnect with friends,” Andres-Lontoc said at the ceremony, adding that being a Lion means being selfless through charitable programs and celebrating the diversity that unites the community.

Born in the Philippines and raised in Honolulu, Andres-Lontoc is active in organizations including the Vintaranian’s Association of Kings County, Filamers of Porterville, Fil-Am of Visalia and other Lions Clubs. She is also a benefactor of 43 schools across the Philippines. She is married to retired Navy Master Chief Mess Specialist Perry Lontoc.

Andres-Lontoc’s 95-year-old mother, Caridad Andres, flew in from the Philippines to join her daughter at the ceremony.

Lemoore resident Adel Scoggins was named second runner up at the pageant. 

