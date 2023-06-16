Francisco.jpg
Francisco Serrano

As I lay on my couch on yet another Saturday afternoon death scroll on my phone, my burnt out, anxious, depressed self, started searching. For what? I did not yet know. A thought came to my mind. Acting. Why acting? I do not and will not know why. I googled acting in Hanford. Most of the results were about watching the act, but I wanted to break out of my comfortable shell. I wanted to immerse myself in something scary and new and creative. I wanted to be challenged and be made uncomfortable.

Hanford Multicultural Theater caught my eye.

"THIS," I said to myself, "is a beginning."

