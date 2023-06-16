As I lay on my couch on yet another Saturday afternoon death scroll on my phone, my burnt out, anxious, depressed self, started searching. For what? I did not yet know. A thought came to my mind. Acting. Why acting? I do not and will not know why. I googled acting in Hanford. Most of the results were about watching the act, but I wanted to break out of my comfortable shell. I wanted to immerse myself in something scary and new and creative. I wanted to be challenged and be made uncomfortable.
Hanford Multicultural Theater caught my eye.
"THIS," I said to myself, "is a beginning."
After registering for Thursday night adult acting classes at 7 p.m., I spent the whole week talking myself out of — and into — participating. I made plans and counter plans. I was a terrible heap of panic and curiosity, but mostly panic. I could not do it, it’s a lark, a poor man's fever dream. Yet, I dared to say, "What is there to lose"??
Finally, the time had arrived. As I looked at the historic building, I checked the flyers on the windows for spelling errors or clues. I rang the bell. I was welcomed in by Sylvia, a good natured and outgoing acting coach. Her demeanor told me I was safe, and that I will be learning in a place where mistakes were expected, and masks would be removed. The second acting coach, Don, greeted me warmly. From him I would learn not only how to be a character, also but how to embrace that character and make him or her come alive.
The first week I was all nerves and feelings of inadequacy. But slowly I was being brought out of my comfortable shell. Brought to a place where I could flap my wings, and hover above it all if even just for a few seconds.
The other actors, some new, some not so new, joined in the mutual search for something. Something that can only be brought out by being vulnerable on a stage.
After week four, my fears are still here. But I've learned to embrace them and use them, to make a character more alive and real. Perhaps if I continue this acting, I can branch out, meet friends and create a better life for myself. The only requirement is to take the first step.